UK government to ban nitrous oxide or ‘laughing gas’

The British Conservative government has announced on Sky News this Sunday that nitrous oxide or “laughing gas”, a substance with increasing popularity, will soon be banned.

“Anyone who has had the opportunity to walk in the parks of our big cities has seen these little silver canisters,” said Housing and Communities Minister Michael Gove.

Users “not only trash public spaces, but also take a drug that can have a psychological and neurological effect and contributes to antisocial behavior,” he added.

A “worrying” increase

“That’s why we need to clamp down on new manifestations of drug use and these laughing gas canisters are a growing scourge,” continued Michael Gove.

The government wants sales of these canisters to be “restricted to appropriate purposes”. Nitrous oxide is indeed used in the medical community as an anesthetic as well as in kitchen siphons.

The European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction was alarmed in November by a “worrying” increase in the recreational use of nitrous oxide in certain regions of Europe.

Fight against petty crime

This growing popularity, especially among young people, is due to its availability and low price. This gas is prized for its short psychoactive effects – around three to four minutes – when inhaled. In the Netherlands, the possession and sale of nitrous oxide has been prohibited since January 1.

The British Prime Minister, the conservative Rishi Sunak, will announce this Monday measures to fight against petty crime.

Offenders serving community sentences are expected to clean up their graffiti themselves within 48 hours. Offenders will, according to the draft, wear highly visible coveralls or jackets while carrying out their punishments, which could include washing police cars.

The Conservative government, at its lowest in the polls against Labour, is increasing its statements on security and immigration, when local elections will be held in May.