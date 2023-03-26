“Who steals the show from me”: Joko Winterscheid raves about his butt shower

Another new moderator on “Who is stealing the show”!

Joko Winterscheidt (44) had to give up his moderation job to rapper Sido (42) last week, who used the season finale on Sunday for an emotional homage. While Tokio Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz (33) was able to enjoy a very special honor at the end of the evening, Joko revealed spicy details about his toilet habits.

Sido honors Harald Juhnke

At the beginning, Sido shared the limelight of his own show with an entertainer legend who had already died. He started his own version of “My Way”, but then announced: “Ladies and gentlemen: Harald Juhnke!”

The real Harald Juhnke died in 2005 Foto: picture alliance / United Archives

And so Harald Juhnke († 75) smashed his version of “My Way” as a 3D projection together with the rapper, causing goosebumps in the studio, where the viewers flashed their cell phone lights. Sido then explained why he had brought Juhnke on stage: “One of my biggest idols. He could do everything: rapping, dancing, presenting.”

Stars chat about toilet preferences

In the game “An Questions Like These” Joko, actress Jasna Fritzi Bauer (34), wild card candidate Shirin (28) and Bill Kaulitz had to find out which question answers collected on the Internet could match. One response was: “Everyone has to smash. Everyone is equal on the throne. Everyone stinks in their own way.”

Actress Jasna Fritzi Bauer Photo: ProSieben/Florida TV / Julian Mathieu

It quickly became clear that this was probably toilet paper. Sido asked Bill: “When was the last time you bought toilet paper? Or are you already so rich that you don’t need one anymore?” He expressed the suspicion that Bill could now use a shower toilet, but Bill dismissed it: “I don’t trust these toilets, where so much stuff always comes out with a hose like that . I always don’t want any electronics underneath me!”

Joko immediately straddled and revealed his passion for the toilet: “It’s so good! I have one loo of it at home. I was really annoyed that I didn’t have more of them. That is really a highlight!”

Sido was now wondering how many toilets Joko could choose from at home while counting out loud and only stopping at ten. Then he addressed the audience and clarified: “That was a joke. At three I just kept counting. I’m normal like you too! Except that I like having water shot in my back.”

Bill Kaulitz is allowed on the puzzle cover

After this round, Bill was already eight points ahead and was able to assert himself against his fellow combatants in the further course of the evening. However, since it was the last episode of the season, the winner didn’t get a moderation job at the end, but a cover on the magazine “Witziges Puzzle-Karussell”.

Lucky winner: Tokio Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz Photo: ProSieben/Florida TV / Julian Mathieu

Joko also explained that the puzzle newspaper is not available from newsagents, but on the street: “There will be one in all big cities from tomorrow. But with the homeless you trust. The nice thing is: they buy them from us at wholesale price. One hundred percent of the profit stays with them. That means if you want the magazine, please leave a large tip as well.”

After an exciting final against Sido, it was clear: Bill Kaulitz will be on the cover of the puzzle magazine, which is accordingly called “Bill’s funny puzzle carousel” and can be bought from homeless people from Monday.