Stuffed animals stayed in the city library

Stuffed animals got bedtime stories read to them on the Austrian Reading Day.

Dornbirn. The employees of the Dornbirn City Library recently had a very special audience. They read stories for teddy bears, elephants, cuddly dogs and Co. On the occasion of the Austrian Reading Day, the city library invited to the big sleepover party for cuddly toys. Around 50 children brought their soft toys to the city library by 6 p.m., where they were able to spend an exciting night in the picture book cave. When they handed it in, the children were already excited to see what their cuddly darlings would experience.

“The cuddly toys were read a fairy tale as a bedtime story, were allowed to sip cocoa and then all snuggle up together. They were covered, the light was turned off – of course night lights were left on – and then they slumbered until the next morning,” says Naemi Sander from the city library with a wink. The next day, the stuffed animals were picked up by their owners. The children also received a video of the stuffed animal reading night, a souvenir photo of all the animals and a book to read aloud. So they too were able to enjoy the exciting stories.