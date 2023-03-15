Bachelor David gets a basket: Fiona throws down

At this rate you get dizzy…

Two girls voluntarily threw up in the third episode “The Bachelor” on Wednesday evening. Including dance teacher Fiona (29), who got David’s first rose at the start. And then that too: Candidate Alyssa (35) had to confess something to the influencer.

Previously, another caused a stir. Completely unconsciously, the bachelor brought Giovanna (27) against himself on the group date. The half-Italian felt too little attention.

When David emphasized that commonalities AND differences were important to him in a partnership, the scandal could no longer be stopped. Because: Giovanna had previously favored the similarities.

In the girls’ villa, the brunette didn’t take kindly to the Rosenkavalier and claimed that he preferred opposites. However, he had never said that SO and explained the misunderstanding to the candidates on the next group date.

An affront to Giovanna. She felt she was being presented and raged: “They must have met another man.” Insulted, she even announced: “I’m going home tomorrow, I’ll tell you!”

The Night of the Roses became a big debate. In private, David was able to calm things down and Giovanna was happy again. But she also had something to clarify.

Alyssa poured the tea on the TV single and shared: “I was in a relationship for nine years. We also got married. But a year ago I said it was over.” Her ex: a South African musician.

The problem, according to the blonde: “Actually, the divorce should be over, but it’s not. I have to appear before the court in South Africa in person.” This is how David found out that the marketing expert is still married.

So far she had kept it from him for fear it might be a no-go. But the bachelor reacted coolly. Him: “I can tell you what a no-go is for me: NOT to tell me.”

While David chatted with several candidates throughout the evening, dance teacher Fiona hoped in vain for small talk. The influencer gave her the first rose at the start of the season, but not much came after that. The woman from Hamburg was disappointed and vented her anger in the circle of some girls. Fiona: “I don’t want anyone who doesn’t approach me. In no way! I’m not interested then, to put it quite simply.”

She made her decision quickly after that. Just as David was about to start giving the roses, Fiona spoke up and, while holding his hands, explained to him: “I realized that this no longer fits with us. And yes, I hope you find a really great woman.”

Fiona before her departure: “I don’t know if I would have received a rose. If so, I wish you could give it to one of the other ladies.”

The bachelor was surprised, as he had reserved the first cut flower for her again. The Hamburg resident only marginally noticed his reaction, if at all. David: “That rose actually would have been for Fiona today. But since Fiona just decided to leave, that rose is out for today.”

On Wednesday evening she was the second dropout. At the beginning of the episode, candidate Lisa Roth (27) had to break off the dating adventure “for family reasons”. There was no other justification.

Personal trainer Manina (30) and soccer player Maike (25) were sent home by the Bachelor at the end.