Netflix requirements for the actors: Must have worked in reindeer husbandry

Anne-Helen Laestadius’ award-winning book Theft depicts the young girl Elsa. The story is about reindeer herding life, the reality in the north and tensions between Sami villages and other villagers.

Elin Oskal plays the main role and she has a similar background to her character – both with belonging to the reindeer husbandry. This applies to most of the actors in the film as well as the director Elle-Márjá Eira and several others in the production. Eira states that they have actively selected actors with experience and understanding of what they are talking about.

– I grew up with reindeer husbandry and am a reindeer owner myself, so I feel that this story is very close to me and my heart, says Elle-Márjá Eira.

It’s natural to speak Sami

The protagonist Elin Oskal, from Saltdal in Nordland, also believes that she benefits from her knowledge and experience. It simplifies the work and saves time – and she also gets to speak her mother tongue Sami.

– When people are at work, everything feels natural and safe – that is very important, she says.

It is important that the Sami themselves get to tell their story

Longer back in time, there have been people from outside who have told, interpreted and depicted stories about the Sami. On the part of the film production, it was a conscious move that it should not be like that this time.

– It is very important that the Sami themselves get to tell their story. It should feel natural to us Sami. We ourselves have to show our host and what it is like – and the only way to do that is for the Sámi to do it themselves, says Elin Oskal.

The film is currently being shot in Vittangi in Kiruna municipality. It is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.