Julieta Venegas condemns violence at the Texcoco Fair

CDMX.- The singer Julieta Venegas raised her voice and positioned herself on the violent act against the production manager of Ximena Sariñana, Luis Miguel Melche, who was the target of a beating minutes after the singer-songwriter left the facilities of the Texcoco International Horse Fair, last March 27.

“We are completely against violence. I don’t know the guy (Luis Miguel Melche) personally, but they are spaces where we need to know that we are safe. Violence will never solve anything and what happened seems terrible to me,” said Venegas, in an interview from the Ax Ceremony Festival, where he sang on Sunday and caused the nostalgia of his followers with songs like “Limón y Sal” and “Eres Para Mí” and “Andar Conmigo”.

The interpreter of “Lento” appeared on April 6 of last year at that same fair, but her experience was different.

“The truth is that I had never known something like this to happen, ever. So it is quite unusual and all the people that we have to be with, those of us who participate, those who produce and those who organize have to firmly reject it. This type of things can’t happen,” he said.

In addition, during her presentation at the Ceremony, the 51-year-old multi-instrumentalist reflected on the violence that women face and dedicated her song “Caminar Sola” to them.

“It is a lesson of why we take it for granted (that a woman cannot go out alone at night) and as something normal. We have to scramble all our customs and what we have accepted, whatever it is that has been instilled in us since girls and boys to start generating changes and be happy and free”, she shared on the main stage.