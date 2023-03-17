Juliette Armanet: her live concert suspended on Canal+ due to an “incident” at the Accor Arena

This Friday, March 17, Juliette Armanet was live on Canal+ from the Accor Arena in Paris. The singer performed much of her concert before an alarm sounded in the hall urging the audience to evacuate urgently.
The continuation under this advertisement
A concert that almost turned into a tragedy! This Friday, March 17, Juliette Armanet was live on Canal+ from the Accor Arena in Paris – a sold-out concert. The essential singer of the French music scene performed a large part of her concert when an alarm sounded around 10:30 p.m. in the hall urging the public to evacuate urgently. At the same time, the chain interrupted the broadcast of the program to launch their second part of the evening the show Encore de Gad Elmaleh.
The show will soon be available in full on MyCanal
However, after several minutes of agitation, the singer, who was about to return to the stage to close her show, decided to continue a cappella. According to information from BFM TV, this alarm was triggered when the leads of the Accor Arena jumped due to an electricity problem. The Accor Arena clarified that “several fire detection heads were triggered, bringing with them the message to evacuate the room” on Twitter. And unfortunately for the singer’s fans who passionately followed the broadcast of the concert, Canal+ has decided not to resume the live transmission of the end of his performance. But they can be reassured, the concert will soon be available in its entirety on the platform. myCANAL. “Following this very long false alarm… We regretfully had to interrupt the broadcast of Juliette Armanet’s concert! It will of course be available in full very soon on Mycanal!”, quickly published Jean-Marc Juramiethe Deputy General Manager of CANAL+ France in charge of Antennas and Programs, on his Twitter account.
The continuation under this advertisement
Internet users have unveiled videos of the impressive evacuation of the concert hall
When the alarm sounded in the Accor Arena, several journalists and Internet users present on the spot published videos of the impressive evacuation of the concert hall. The fake was practically empty when Juliette Armanet was able to go back on stage and finish her concert. And thankfully, the public reacted quickly and the pit quickly filled with fans delighted to be able to continue singing in chorus with their favorite singer. For viewers, you will have to be a little patient to watch the concert in full this time on myCANAL.
The continuation under this advertisement
The continuation under this advertisement