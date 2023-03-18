“Jurassic Park” star Sam Neill: I suffered from blood cancer

tz stars

Actor Sam Neill first noticed symptoms of his illness during the promotional tour for his film Jurassic World Dominion. © Dan Himbrechts/AAP/dpa

As a paleontologist at “Jurassic Park”, Sam Neill achieved worldwide fame. In an interview, the actor talks about his blood cancer and how he got through the chemotherapy.

London – Hollywood actor Sam Neill (75), known from the blockbuster “Jurassic Park”, has suffered from blood cancer. The New Zealander said in an interview published in the British newspaper “Guardian”.

The illness made him write his memoirs, which will be published next Tuesday. “I never intended to write a book,” the actor said in the Guardian interview. “But as I was writing it, I realized that it gave me a reason to keep living.” He says he wouldn’t have gotten through the chemotherapy if he hadn’t had a job.

First symptoms during promotional tour

Neill reportedly first noticed symptoms of the disease in March last year during the promotional tour for his film Jurassic World Dominion, a sequel to the Jurassic Park series. Chemotherapy did not have the desired effect. As a result, he received chemotherapy drugs that he will have to take for the rest of his life, although he is now considered cured.

In 1993, Sam Neill, through his role as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant achieved worldwide fame in the Steven Spielberg hit “Jurassic Park”. dpa