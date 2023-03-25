Kai Havertz’s mistake in a German penalty that saved Peru in a friendly

Kai Havertz failed against Pedro Gallese in an international friendly. (Video: Movistar).

The ‘red and white’. The peruvian team falls 2-0 against his pair of Germany and it could have become a win, but the crossbar denied the goal to Kai Havertzwhose penalty was misdirected against a Pedro Gallese who guessed the direction of the auction.

In the 64th minute of the match, the central defender Nico Schlotterbeck entered the Peruvian area and was intercepted by louis abram and Miguel Araujo, and the latter, in his attempt to snatch the ball from him, ended up committing a penalty. The infraction was not seen in the first instance by the referee Maria Sole Ferrieriwho was notified by the members of the video arbitration (VAR) and after verifying the foul on camera, whistled the maximum penalty.

After the decision of the Italian judge, Kai Havetz was in charge, above the scorer Niclas Fullkrug, to execute the penalty. Already in 66 ‘, the star of the Chelsea stood before him ‘Octopus’ and with his left foot he finished off crosswise, hitting the upright and returning to the midfielder who he defined with an empty arc and scored, but it was not validated out of place.

After the shot that hit the post, Havertz scored and was immediately cancelled. Why didn’t he count? In accordance with the current regulations on penalty kicks, If the ball hits the crossbar, it cannot be picked up at the first subsequent touch by the person who committed the foul..

