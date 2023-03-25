Will Blockbuster come back to life? Post new messages on social media

blockbusters It was the best franchise for renting and buying entertainment in digital formats, since it had the best collection of movies in physical format (VHS, DVD and Blu-Ray.

However, it all ended blockbusters Well, it went bankrupt in 2010 due to the arrival of Netflix and then the other streaming platforms. So the company ended up losing the battle and had to withdraw in 2014.

The problem was that blockbusters he refused to join the digital market and decided to stay in physical format and thus signed his death sentence. Luckily, it seems that all is not lost, since the company recently posted on Twitter an announcement of its possible return.

What will be the new Blockbuster proposal?

New business idea: We’re going to come back as a bank and use VHS and DVDs as currency. Time to go visit your mom. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster)

On March 15, as shared Market 2.0a publication could be read on Twitter from the official account of blockbusters that aroused a lot of curiosity among the users of the social network since He stated that they have a new business proposalHere’s what the message says:

“New business idea: we will return as a bank and use VHS and DVD as currency. It’s time to visit your mom.”

That’s not all, after generating thousands of reactions on Twitter with the previous post, he wrote another message again: “Please be kind while we rewind.” Do you think I’ll make it this time?

How many Blockbusters were there in Mexico?

Blockbuster had more than 300 stores in Mexico.



The store of blockbusters was very prosperous in Mexico, because came to have a total of 327 stores. While in the United States they had a total of 3,000 thousand stores.

In case you didn’t know, this video store franchise was founded in Texas, United States in 1985. Also, as we previously told you in La Verdad Noticias, Netflix planned to make a Blockbuster series but canceled it for this reason.

