Deaths from tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama in the US increase to 26

Washington, Mar 25 (EFE).- The number of deaths from Friday’s tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama, in the southern United States, increased to twenty-six, authorities reported this Saturday.

According to the latest update from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MSEMA), the death toll has risen to 25 and dozens have been injured by the “devastating deadly tornadoes” that swept through the state overnight Friday.

The deaths occurred in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll and Monroe counties.

On the other hand, the authorities have found four people whose whereabouts are unknown.

MSEMA indicated that several government agencies are working on the rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, according to local media, there was a fatality in Alabama.

The national Weather Service advanced that there is an elevated risk of strong storms on Sunday in portions of eastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and southern Alabama.

The forecast indicates that the greatest threat will be hail, although it does not rule out the possibility of strong winds and tornadoes.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, visited the affected area and declared a state of emergency, while US President Joe Biden offered “full federal support” so that communities can “recover from the effects of this storm.” .

“The images from all over Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow citizens are not only grieving family and friends, but have also lost their homes and businesses,” Biden said in a statement.

The president added that the federal government will do “everything possible to help” and will be there “as long as necessary”, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which has already sent troops to the area. .

Biden had separate phone calls with Reeves and with Mississippi lawmakers Roger Wicker, Cinty Hyde-Smith and Bennie Thompson to express condolences for the lives lost and damage in the state.

The president conveyed his commitment to deliver federal aid “as soon as possible” to affected areas and to help rebuild.

Also, the president spoke by phone with the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, who will travel tomorrow, Sunday, to Mississippi to supervise the relief efforts.

The area most impacted by tornadoes has been the city of Rolling Fork in Sharkey County, Mississippi.

“Much of the city has been destroyed,” including every business on a commercial and retail stretch of a local road, former city mayor Fred Miller told Fox News.