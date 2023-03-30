Ketchup-themed tattoos: Heinz has partnered with Electric Ink to develop safe Ketchup red tattoo ink for its fans – Revista Merca2.0

The online explosion of Heinz Ketchup-themed tattoos has prompted the firm to announce that it is developing safe and personalized red ink.

Ed Sheeran’s love of ketchup is well known. In 2012 he inked it on his body and teamed with the company to make an advertisement showing him putting it on his food in a classy restaurant. But with millions of other people using ketchup every day, Ed is not the only fan. All ketchup enthusiasts will, therefore, soon be able to purchase “red tattoo ink” to permanently display their affection for the condiment.

Red tattoo ink is banned in the EU

Production of red tattoo ink is frequently done using dangerous chemicals and hence is either prohibited or not used at all. Since one cannot have a ketchup tattoo without using red ink, Heinz seeks to resolve this by collaborating with Electric Ink to create an ink that uses non-toxic materials and, of course, matches the color of its renowned sauce. The ink is currently unavailable, but when it might be time for a tomato-themed tattoo.

The Heinz 57 Red tattoo ink in the official Pantone shadewas created in 2020 from the company’s distinctive ketchup It’s the result of a partnership between the Heinz brand and the Brazilian design firm Market. Heinz and Soko want to develop an ink that employs solely harmless components through collaboration with the tattoo ink company Electric Ink. This is because the EU banned the use of more than 4,000 chemicals in tattoos in 2022 owing to health issues over color tattoo pigments.

Social media photos and hashtags are evidence that Ketchup-themed tattoos are popular among Heinz customers

The new ink, Heniz Tatoo Ink, has been under research for 14 months. It will be distributed to tattoo shops throughout Brazil once it is ready for release as a part of a larger campaign that kicks off with a pre-launch film and OOH media for Heinz Tattoo Ink. Heinz claims it wants to engage with a habit already present in the community for the brand through the project.

According to Thiago Stelle, brand manager for Heinz Brazil, a fast scan of photographs and hashtags on social media makes it evident that Heinz customers love getting tattoos with our brand and products. “We had to go above and beyond for them, and in response, present a new alternative to address the issue of unsafe pigment chemicals,” said Thiago.

Prominent tattoo artists to deliver stencils for official Heinz tattoo

Heinz has requested five prominent Brazilian tattoo artists to produce a total of 57 unique Heinz tattoo stencils, each with a different design and concept, to go along with the new ink. Anyone interested in getting what the company refers to as “an official Heinz tattoo” can find the stencils on the Heinz website.

“With this new option, we not only present new ways to acquire a Heinz tattoo through an excellent range of artists, but we also see it as a twofold opportunity,” Thiago explains. “We also offer an ink that is developed with the same care we choose our components and prepare our ketchup.”

