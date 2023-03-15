Kia unveils the EV9: all about this futuristic family electric SUV

Presented in concept form in 2021 in Los Angeles, the Kia EV9 is unveiled in its production version scheduled for 2023. The Kia EV9 presents itself as a promising family electric SUV, which combines a bold design, a spacious and comfortable cabin, solid performance and good autonomy.

What are the characteristics of this model which primarily targets the American and Asian markets? What are its strengths and weaknesses against the competition? Here’s everything you need to know about the Kia EV9 electric SUV.

A bold and aerodynamic design

Futuristic. This is how we could define in a word the design of the Kia EV9. Its cubic and angular look contrasts sharply with the curves of its cousin and competitor Hyundai Seven (the future Ioniq 7).

Kia’s SUV follows the main lines of the eponymous concept, with some modifications to adapt to regulatory and practical constraints. Thus, the antagonistic doors have given way to conventional openings, but equipped with retractable handles to promote aerodynamics. On certain models and depending on the market, the mirrors can be replaced by cameras.

The Kia EV9 is approximately 5 meters long, 2 meters wide and 1.8 meters high. It features a grille adorned with a light animation with LED cubes that light up gradually at start-up. The headlights are also made up of star-shaped LEDs, while the daytime running lights are vertical and emphasize the width of the vehicle. The bonnet is high and slightly domed, the roof is flat and can incorporate a double sunroof.

The sides of the EV9 are marked with a line that starts at the front light and splits into a Y near the rear handle. The wheel arches are prominent and house rims ranging from 19 to 21 inches depending on the model. The sills as well as the front and rear bumpers are reinforced with matt or glossy black plastic elements depending on the finish. Silver protective clogs underline the model’s adventurous spirit.

The rear of the Kia EV9 is also very sculptural, with a sloping rear window extended by a spoiler incorporating the third brake light. The taillights are vertical and connected by a light strip that follows the shape of the tailgate. The Kia logo is placed in the center of the tailgate, while the model name is written in capital letters under the rear window.

The interior of the Kia EV9 is spacious and comfortable to accommodate up to seven passengers. The dashboard is horizontal and minimalist, with a central touch screen that brings together all the multimedia and connected functions. Another screen acts as digital instrumentation behind the three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The atmosphere is refined but warm thanks to the use of noble materials such as leather or wood.

The Kia EV6 legacy

The Kia EV9 is based on the Hyundai group’s E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) modular platform, which already equips the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 6. This architecture not only optimizes interior space and trunk volume but also to offer great flexibility in terms of engines and batteries.

The Kia EV9 will be offered with several levels of power and autonomy, depending on the models and markets. According to the information available at the time of this writing, there should be at least three versions:

An entry-level model with a 77.4 kWh battery and a rear motor of 200 hp and 350 Nm of torque. This version would be able to perform a 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 180 km/h. Its autonomy is estimated at 354 km according to the EPA cycle (more severe than the WLTP cycle).

with a 77.4 kWh battery and a rear motor of 200 hp and 350 Nm of torque. This version would be able to perform a 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 180 km/h. Its autonomy is estimated at 354 km according to the EPA cycle (more severe than the WLTP cycle). An intermediate version with the same battery but two motors (one at the front and one at the rear) would deliver a total power of 300 hp and a torque of 600 Nm. This version would bring down the 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds and would have a range of 322 km according to the EPA.

with the same battery but two motors (one at the front and one at the rear) would deliver a total power of 300 hp and a torque of 600 Nm. This version would bring down the 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds and would have a range of 322 km according to the EPA. A high-end version with a larger battery (90 kWh) and two motors would display a power of 350 hp and a torque of 700 Nm. This version would be the fastest with a 0 to 100 km/h in 5 seconds and a range of 467 km depending on the EPA.

The Kia EV9 would benefit from a fast charging system up to 275 kW on compatible terminals. It could thus recover approximately 80% of autonomy in less than 20 minutes. It would also have a two-way V2L system (Vehicle to Load) to power electrical devices or even another vehicle through sockets located under the front seats or in the boot.

Kia EV9 price and availability

The Kia EV9 should be marketed before the end of 2023 in the United States and Asia. Marketing in Europe is possible in a second step, provided that there is sufficient demand. Its price has not yet been officially communicated, but it should be around $56,000 in the United States for the entry-level version.

The Kia EV9 will have a lot to face with the competition which promises to be tough in the segment of family electric SUVs. It will have to face in particular the Skoda Vision 7S which will be based on the MEB platform of the Volkswagen group, or the Tesla Model X which remains a reference in terms of autonomy and technology.

This family SUV is part of Kia’s electrification strategy, which plans to launch 11 electric models by 2026 and achieve 40% of its global sales with electrified vehicles by 2030. The Kia EV9 will be presented in detail at the next Geneva Motor Show in March 2023.