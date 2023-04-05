Kikuchi and Blue Jays win in Kansas City

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi looks up during a game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi and fourth relievers held the Royals to one run on four hits, and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a three-game skid with a 4-1 victory over Kansas on Tuesday night. City, in what was the return of Whit Merrifield to Kauffman Stadium.

Matt Chapman went 3 for 4 with a double for Toronto. Merrifield doubled and scored the go-ahead run in his first game back in the city where he spent the better part of seven seasons before August 2022, when he was traded out.

Kikuchi (1-0) allowed one run and three hits. He retired his opponents in order three times during his five innings of work.

He also received defensive help. Left fielder Daulton Varsho retired Matt Duffy at the plate in the second inning.

Jordan Romano pitched the ninth inning perfectly to reach two saves.

Kris Bubic (0-1) allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings that included a walk.

For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Vladimir Guerrero 4-1, Santiago Espinal 4-1.

For the Royals, Venezuelans Edward Olivares 4-0, Salvador Pérez 4-0. The Dominican Franmil Reyes 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI.