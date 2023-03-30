King Charles III makes Bundestag laugh – because of women’s EM

During his speech in the Bundestag, King Charles III. about serious issues like the war in Ukraine. But the fun wasn’t neglected either.

The British King Charles III. gave a speech in the Bundestag on the second day of his visit to Germany. He alternated between German and English recited passages. The fact that the monarch sometimes spoke in the language of the host country is considered a great mark of honor.

Charles emphasized that he was traveling in Germany, among other things, to renew “the bonds of friendship” between the countries. He also recalled Queen Elizabeth II: “This friendship meant a lot to my beloved mother, the late Queen.” She had been to Germany 15 times, five of them as queen.

“I can’t put into words how proud I am of the strong partnership between our two countries,” said Charles. Germany’s culture left deep impressions during his visits. “The British appreciate the lively culture and nightlife in Berlin,” said the king and laughed. The deputies were also amused by the remark.

Charles III provided more laughs when he recalled the 2022 European Women’s Football Championship final, in which the British team beat the Germans 2-1.

Standing ovations after Charles’ speech: The king also caused laughter. (Source: Kay Nietfeld/dpa)

“Extremely courageous, important and welcome”

In the meantime, things got more serious: Charles acknowledged, among other things, the extensive German help for Ukraine in its defense against Russia. “Germany’s decision to provide Ukraine with such great military support is extremely courageous, important and welcome,” said the monarch. “Germany and the UK have taken an important leadership role.”

As the largest European donors, both countries have reacted decisively and made decisions that might have been unimaginable before, Charles said. The war of aggression against Ukraine brought unimaginable suffering to many innocent people. “Countless lives have been destroyed, freedom and people have been brutally trampled on. The security of Europe is threatened, as are our democratic values.”

“Close Allies”

Before Charles’ speech, the President of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, also emphasized the strong German-British ties and cooperation. “Great Britain and Germany are and will remain close allies and trustworthy partners,” she said in welcoming the plenary hall of Parliament. This also applies after Great Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. Bas gave thanks for the United Kingdom’s “indispensable and major contribution” to the liberation of Europe from Nazism and its friendship with Germany after World War II.

The President of Parliament also remembered the king’s mother, who died last year. Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II has campaigned for reconciliation between the two countries.

Appearance caused criticism in advance

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD), Bundesrat President Peter Tschentscher (SPD) and the President of the Federal Constitutional Court, Stephan Harbarth, accompanied the guests to the plenary hall.

The former Federal Presidents Joachim Gauck and Christian Wulff as well as the former Bundestag Presidents Rita Süssmuth (CDU), Norbert Lammert (CDU) and Wolfgang Thierse (SPD) followed the speech in the visitors’ gallery. The Bundestag interrupted its regular session for this.

The appearance in Parliament had caused some criticism in advance. Members of the Left said it was absurd to let a king speak in the Bundestag. Read more about it here.

First trip abroad as king

For Charles, it is the first trip abroad in his new role as king, which he assumed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. The visit is politically significant because three years after Great Britain left the EU, a new chapter in relations with Europe and Germany is to begin.