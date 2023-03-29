Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is coming “to blow people’s skulls off”

Andy Serkis, who led the modern Planet of the Apes trilogy in the role of protagonist Caesar, believes the next film in the series will “blow people’s heads off”.

When he spoke to CinemaBlend on the matter, Serkis seemed incredibly enthusiastic about what Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has to offer, even if he himself is not involved this time:

“I think Wes Ball is going to do an amazing job with this film. I think it’s, from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen, there’s some amazing conceptual artwork. And where they’ve chosen to land the story and take off with the next iteration, I think it’s gonna blow people’s minds.”

Earlier this year, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes wrapped filming and the film will be released in its entirety in 2024. Hopefully, before then we can see some trailers so we can get a more tangible idea of ​​what Serkis is talking about.