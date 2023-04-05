Knicks denied: bizarre clip of Meghan Markle as a royal Knicks opponent goes viral

tz stars

This greeting almost went wrong. The snapshot showing Meghan Markle’s royal curtsey rejection goes through the roof again.

London – If there is something to refuse, one can rely on Megan Markle (41) actually left. Her fans love her for it, and maybe that explains why the 2019 clip is now available just before her father-in-law King Charles III’s coronation. (74) boils up again on social media. Queen Elizabeth II (96, † 2022) had sent Meghan in her then royal capacity as Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which entered into a partnership with One Young World in 2019. As a well-behaved co-founder, Kate Robertson wanted to welcome Prince Harry’s (38) wife in a manner befitting her status, but things turned out differently.

The charity boss staggers as Meghan pulls her up from the curtsy position

To thunderous applause, Meghan Markle made her way to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where co-founder Kate Robertson was waiting for her. Only a few steps separated the two women in the middle of the stage and Robertson got ready to curtsy, the usual feminine gesture of respect for a member of the royal family. But Meghan had apparently intended to hug the charity boss – for a few seconds both attempts were thrown off balance. Meghan hugged air, shook her head and pulled Robertson up who had to hold on to Meghan’s hips to keep from falling, the whole thing ending in a slightly awkward but warm hug that Meghan and Kate effortlessly smiled away.

A little later, the clip was uploaded to TikTok by user sussexfans and was heading for 200,000 views less than 24 hours later. A number of fans praised Meghan for ignoring the formality associated with Robertson’s curtsey in favor of a hug. “She treats everyone equally. The royal family should be taking notes!” cheered one commenter. “Really elegant lady, absolutely regal,” wrote another fan, while another user added, “Our girl needed that hug when we found out how she was being treated. I’m glad they left and I wish them all the best.”

The Knicks develops a life of its own The curtsy is the traditional form of reverence offered by female members of the royal family and especially the monarch. Meghan made several public such respects to Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during her lifetime, including on her wedding anniversary to Prince Harry in 2018. In fact, protocol no longer calls for curtseys to members of the royal family, who, however, also bow to each other. The royal family’s website explicitly states that there is no expectation to curtsey or bow to the royals, although many do so voluntarily.

The Netflix series The Sussexes and Prince Harry’s memoir Spare are about the Knicks again

No opinion without dissenting votes: Despite the positive comments, Meghan came under fire for refusing to curtsey, so the topic was discussed in Netflix documentaries by Harry and Meghan, as well as in Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” (Eng. “Reserve”) again topic was. “I remember pulling up in the car and he (Harry) was like, ‘You know how to curtsey, don’t you?’ (…) And I just thought it was a joke,” says Meghan in the Sussex series. “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you have to curtsey? Especially an American, that’s weird,” was Harry’s comment.

In “Spare,” Prince Harry then described his wife’s first major meeting with his royal grandmother: “We walked into the large front living room and there she was. Granny. The monarch. Queen Elizabeth II stood in the center of the room,” he wrote. “She turned slightly. Meg went straight to her and gave her a deep, flawless curtsy.” Each mention brings back memories of the TikTok clip, which is already approaching half a million views. Whether we Meghan Markle before King Charles III. curtsey at his coronation in May remains to be seen. Maybe she refuses the gesture or doesn’t come at all, because Charles’ e-mail invitation has yet to be answered. Sources used: newsweek.com, royal.uk, TikTok