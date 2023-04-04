Konami opens new large game studio in Osaka

Konami has had many eyes on them for years after they more or less left the gaming industry and let their brands decay. Now, however, they seem to be at it again and have several exciting projects in the works, and it can be seen that they are investing seriously. The company has founded a new studio in Osaka.

According to a post on Konami’s website writes Konami Osaka Studio that it is the beginning of a new era for the game creator and the developer must have one “Creators First”-perspective as well as is “fully equipped with motion capture equipment and sound studios” for high-level game production.

In addition to the new studio in Osaka, Konami has also revealed that it will have a new research and development facility ready by 2025. What do you think of Konami’s return to the gaming world?