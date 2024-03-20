Kristen Stewart confesses that she loved the wedding dress she wore in Twilight

MIAMI.- The actress Kristen Stewart I remember that I love him dress of bride What did she have to wear when she played Bella in the saga? Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1and stated that it is a bridal style that matches her and that she could even wear on her wedding day.

In an interview that he granted to WhoWhatWear the 33-year-old actress recalled what the minutes were like before filming the scene in which Bella and Edward Cullen get married, and noted that it was like really living a wedding because she was hidden in a room and couldn’t get out.

“I remember getting involved in that. It felt like putting on a real wedding dress because I was hiding in a room with heaters and thinking, ‘It’s too hot in here and my makeup is melting,'” she said with a laugh.

Stewart added that despite his insistence, the production refused to allow him to leave.

“They were like, ‘Well, we won’t be ready for 30 minutes.’ It was like, ‘But I’m ready!’ This is the time I can play the girlfriend,'” she said.

Classic bride

The wedding dress in the film was a classic crepe satin and French Chantilly lace designed by Carolina Herrera. And it is precisely the idea of ​​what Kristen would look for for her wedding to actress Dylan Meyer if she decided on an elegant, timeless and classic style.

“Yes, I think if I ever liked a classic wedding dress, this would be the one.

However, the performer is still not sure exactly what she is looking for, so she did not give anything away regarding what style she will definitely maintain on her big day.

A close source recently told People that Kristen has had different ideas for her wedding, but they haven’t yet defined what it will be like.

“Maybe she prefers less fanfare than she originally wanted. But everything changes. In the end, she likes family life and expects more of that.”

Meyer and Stewart met in 2013 on the set of a film; but it was in 2019 when they began their relationship.

In 2021, during an interview at The Howard Stern Show SiriusXM’s star Spencer revealed that they were engaged. “It was really nice, he did really well. We’re getting married, it’s happening,” she commented.