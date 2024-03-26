La Manada’s lawyer, on the Dani Alves case: The condition of innocence must continue to be preached to him

The release of Dani Alves from prison on Monday afternoon has been the main topic of conversation among the commentators on the Telecinco program The critical look. The collaborators of the format have discussed the controversial decision of the Provincial Court of Barcelona and the amount filed as bail to be able to recover their status as a person at liberty.even if it is at the expense of a final sentence.

To shed some light on the issue, the format directed by Ana Terradillos has contacted lawyer Agustín Martínez, representative of the five members of La Manada, who has defended his position regarding the case bluntly. When I heard the victim’s lawyer say that it was difficult for her to explain to her client why he is free, I imagine that it would be more difficult for her to explain why the sentence is reduced to four and a half years.when with the previous law it would have been 6 and a half years under the same circumstances, he has justified.

Furthermore, Martínez has criticized Ester García’s statements in which she assured that justice for the rich had been applied in the Alves case. There is no justice for the rich, there is media justice, which is what allows people from ignorance and discursively political intention to imitate options that confuse the population. One million is a brutal figure, I had never seen that bail, but this country would have justice for the rich if they demanded that same amount from everyone, it has settled on the matter.

Another of the debates that has been raised is the condition that falls on Brazilians today, once they are on the street. In his opinion, Alves should continue to be declared innocent, since there is no firm sentence yet. You can’t put buts to it. Even if there is a conviction in the first instance, the condition of innocence must always be maintained until there is a final conviction. Of course, it is already socially condemned, it has been settled.

