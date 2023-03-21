“Last Generation” wants to found its own party

For more than a year, the “Last Generation” has been drawing attention to climate change with controversial actions.Bild: IMAGO/aal.photo / imago images

For more than a year, the activist group “Last Generation” has been drawing attention to itself with polarizing actions. But the group is met with anything but sympathy by many people. A number of videos are circulating on social media in which angry drivers attack the climate protection activists because they are stuck on the road.

Some politicians are tempted to compare the climate group with terrorist organizations such as the Taliban or the Red Army Faction (RAF). Rarely, however, is the content considered.

“Last Generation” wants to become more professional

Nevertheless, the followers of the “Last Generation” will not be dissuaded from their goal: the Politics to take action so that the impending climate collapse can still be averted. As the “Welt” reported, the activists are probably even planning to found a political party.

The “world” refers to video recordings of an international online networking meeting, which is said to have been attended by two members of the “last generation” and climate activists from other countries.

The “Last Generation” wants to become more professional – this also includes the plan to found a political party. There is no name for this party yet. The only thing that is clear is that the name should not be “Last Generation”.

The reason for this step is the position of parties before German law. According to “Welt”, the activists could be concerned with being able to collect donations better in the future. The activists have not yet commented on the plans.

How the “Last Generation” finances itself

So far, the “Last Generation” is primarily characterized by the “Climate Emergency Fonds” funded. The group writes in their self-disclosure. The fund has existed since 2019. According to its own information, 94 organizations have been financially supported and over a million activists have been mobilized.

In addition to the money from the fund, the activists also finance themselves through donations that they make on the platform, for example gofoundme.com to generate. There they have already collected 78,200 euros for “sticking costs and fines”.