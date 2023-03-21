VIDEO.- Tough picketers block the highway in La Plata: road chaos and 3-kilometre queues on the descent from Villa Elisa

The piqueteros grouped in the Polo Obrero and Unidad Piquetea groups made a new cut on the highway near La Plata today, so traffic in the sector was chaotic.

The forceful measure of the piquetero wing led by Eduardo Belliboni was announced days ago in the framework of the demands to demand “the release of Martín and Lorena”, two members of the Polo Obrero who have been detained in Mendoza since last week after being part of a manifestation.

According to the announcements “this Tuesday” they will demonstrate “on all the routes and bridges in the country.”

In La Plata, the protest was centered on the 120 and 32 roundabout, affecting access and descent of the route that communicates with the federal capital and the suburbs. In this sense, the Highway could be accessed through 122 avenue.

Regarding traffic to La Plata, there was a cutoff at the height of Villa Elisa, with which drivers had to deviate towards the Camino Centenario.

Meanwhile, at midday, hand to La Plata. Detours to Ramal Gutiérrez were implemented to alleviate congestion in the Villa Elisa section, where there were queues of cars of more than 3 kilometers.

They will also cut access in the provinces of Córdoba, San Juan, Entre Ríos, Santa Fe, Buenos Aires, Chacho, Misiones, Chubut, Corrientes, Formosa, Santa Cruz, Santiago del Estero, Neuquén, Río Negro, Catamarca, Tucumán, Jujuy, Salta and Land of Fire.