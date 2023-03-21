Finally available again: Norma sells power generators at a low price

Back on offer: Scheppach has a compact power generator with a four-stroke engine in its range. At Norma24, the popular model is greatly reduced.

With a mobile power generator you are equipped for emergencies and replace the missing socket in the garden and when camping. The small emergency generators are equipped with a petrol engine and thus supply the laptop, mobile phone or a hotplate with electricity.

In the online shop of Norma is the Scheppach inverter power generator SG2500i for only 379 euros on offer. You save at least 20 euros at the discounter compared to other shops and get the device cheaper than almost ever.

Top deal in detail: Generators from Scheppach

The power generator from Scheppach works as an inverter with a maximum output of two kilowatts. It can power devices such as laptops, smartphones, a refrigerator or a stovetop. Inverter generators work with an inverter that converts direct current into alternating current. In this way, it can supply electricity with a constant quality, like that from a household socket. This avoids voltage fluctuations and sensitive devices such as televisions or laptops are not damaged.

The heart of the power generator is a four-stroke engine with a displacement of 79 cubic centimeters and an output of 2.2 kilowatts. For continuous operation, it delivers a rated output of 1.6 kilowatts. The automatic switch-off, which switches off the engine as soon as there is no more oil, ensures safety.

Two 230 volt sockets and two USB ports for quick charging of smartphones are available as connections.

The petrol tank holds 4.1 liters and is therefore a bit small. At half load, the power generator should run for about four to five hours. At full load, the tank lasts for three hours. So it is particularly suitable for camping trips or for a short bridging.

On the other hand, the comparatively low weight of 17.5 kilograms and the transport handle on the top are practical. The power generator can be carried like a suitcase and used on the move.

That’s why we recommend the power generator on offer

The power generator is a cheap model for camping or for the garden to be independent of the power grid. The performance is more in the entry-level range. As a fully-fledged emergency generator, it does not offer enough power. However, it is ideal for short trips to the countryside or at a festival, mainly because of its low weight. In the event of a power failure, it is also suitable as a temporary backup.

The equipment includes everything you should expect from a device in this price range. Thanks to the inverter technology, sensitive devices should not be damaged during charging. The model is now available from Norma24 for less than 380 euros, making it a real bargain. A look at the price history shows that you save a total of 50 euros compared to the average best price of the last few months. A clear deal recommendation for us!

