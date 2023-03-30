Controversial scene of the soap opera “Eddama”: the director responds to the ARAV (video)

The Audiovisual Regulatory Authority (ARAV) spoke publicly about a scene in the series ” Eddama ” this Thursday. The entity requested clarifications from public television ENTV after the appearance of symbol of a terrorist movement in one of the scenes of the soap opera.

Following which, the director of the series, Yahia By Mouzahtook to social media to deny the information and provide more details about the scene.

By means of a press release made public this Thursday, March 30, theARAV asked theENTV to clarify a certain scene from the popular series ” Eddama ». Indeed, the symbol of the separatist movement classified as terrorist (MAK) appears vaguely on a wall in the background of the scene, filmed in Bab el Oued. L’ARAV immediately reacted by asking for an explanation from theENTVwhich, in turn, alerted the director.

And the yahia’s answer By Mouzah did not done to wait for. Neither one nor two, he goes to the location of the shooting Thursday afternoon and films an explanatory video which he will publish a few moments later on his official Instagram account.

We can see the director denying the information, alongside members of the neighborhood rgathered on site. The latter in turn indicate that the mark on the wall does not represent the terrorist group in any way. It would rather be an old random neighborhood kids graffiti. By Mouzah ends by reassuring the public authorities as to the political opinions of Eddama’s cast “We are at 100% with the state and support it”.

Series ” Eddama » takes the lead in Ramadan TV trends 2023

Remember that the television series of By Mouzah had generated a lot of positive feedback from the public from the start of Ramadan. So the first episode had accumulated 2 million views on YouTube in only 48h. What makes the soap opera so successful is the poignant story it tells through its script. Conspiracies, drugs, family disputes, Eddama reflects the reality of Algerian society well and viewers are asking for more.



