Montenegro’s President Djukanovic dissolves parliament

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic has dissolved parliament by decree, paving the way for early elections. This was announced by the President’s Office in Podgorica today. The pro-Western head of state took the step after the pro-Serbian majority in parliament failed to get a majority behind ex-diplomat Miodrag Lekic.

Parliament had withdrawn confidence from the government

The pro-Serbian government of Dritan Abazovic has been in office for more than six months after parliament voted no confidence in it. Abazovic’s small URA party has now refused to support Lekic, which is why his election failed.

The pro-Serbs have a wafer-thin majority of 41 out of a total of 81 deputies, including four representatives of the URA. The now dissolved parliament was elected in August 2020. According to the constitution, parliamentary elections must be held in 60 to 100 days.

presidential elections on Sunday

Before that, however, there will be regular presidential elections next Sunday. Djukanovic is running for a second consecutive term. Several pro-Serbian and pro-Western candidates are running alongside him. At least 50 percent of the votes are required for victory, which should not fall on any of the applicants. On April 2, there will probably be a runoff between the two first-place winners.