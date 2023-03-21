From the police report: catalytic converters stolen, motorcycle found

The police are looking for unknown perpetrators who stole two car catalytic converters in Waldstadt on Monday night. During the course of Monday, the owners of a Mitsubishi and an Opel reported to the investigators. It is about a total damage of up to 3500 euros, it said. According to the police, there are no indications of the perpetrators, both vehicles were parked in public traffic.

However, the police were able to report a search success on Monday. Officials discovered an MZ motorcycle parked in Bornim that had been missing since January of this year after being stolen. Most recently, the police had warned of increased motorcycle thefts throughout the city – and appealed to owners to better secure their companions.

