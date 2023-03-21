Bac 2023, find all the subjects of the specialty tests on Tuesday

Spring baccalaureate, second day: final year students take their second specialty test on Tuesday, after a first day on the floor yesterday afternoon. The grades, expected for April 12, will for the first time be taken into account in Parcoursup, the assignment procedure in higher education. Monday, some mobilization actions against the pension reform punctuated the launch of the tests but the Minister of Education estimated that there was no “no particular points of concern”.
Was it really necessary to start the baccalaureate exams in March? We examine in detail the 5 alternatives
Discover the subjects of the day of the specialties HGGSP (history, geography and political sciences), HLP (humanities, literature and philosophy), mathematics, Physics-chemistry, economics and social sciences, digital and computer sciences, engineering sciences, sciences of life and land, as well as language topics, with our partner Studyrama. And for Monday’s topics, it’s over here.
The sequel after the ad
HGGSP’s Monday Topic (History, Geography and Political Science)
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-mardiHGGSP
Topics and answers HGGSP sur Studyrama
Humanity, Literature and Philosophy (HLP)
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-mardi-HLP
Topics and answers on Studyrama
The subject of mathematics
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-mardi-maths
Topics and answers on Studyrama
The subject of physics-chemistry
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-tuesday-physics
Topics and answers on Studyrama
The sequel after the ad
The subject of economics and social sciences
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac 2023- Tuesday SES
Topics and answers on Studyrama
The subject of computer science
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
BAc2023-computer science
Topics and answers on Studyrama
The subject of engineering science
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-mardi Engineer
Topics and answers on Studyrama
The subject of science and life of the earth
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-mardi-SVT
Topics and answers on Studyrama
The sequel after the ad
Subjects of foreign languages, literature and culture
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-Tuesday-English
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-Tuesday-German
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-Tuesday-Spanish
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac 2023-Tuesday-Italian
Topics and answers to be found on Studyrama English, German, Spanish, Italy
The subjects of the technological sectors
STL
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-STL
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-mardi-STL2
STI2D
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-Tuesday-STI2D
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-Tuesday-STI2D-2
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
bac2023-mardi-STI2D3
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-Tuesday-STI2D4
STMG
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
Bac2023-Tuesday-STMG
STD2A
The viewing of this multimedia content is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the reading of this content. If you wish to continue and read this content, you must give us your consent by clicking the button below.
BAc2023-mardi-STD2A