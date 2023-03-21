Bac 2023, find all the subjects of the specialty tests on Tuesday

Spring baccalaureate, second day: final year students take their second specialty test on Tuesday, after a first day on the floor yesterday afternoon. The grades, expected for April 12, will for the first time be taken into account in Parcoursup, the assignment procedure in higher education. Monday, some mobilization actions against the pension reform punctuated the launch of the tests but the Minister of Education estimated that there was no “no particular points of concern”.

Was it really necessary to start the baccalaureate exams in March? We examine in detail the 5 alternatives

Discover the subjects of the day of the specialties HGGSP (history, geography and political sciences), HLP (humanities, literature and philosophy), mathematics, Physics-chemistry, economics and social sciences, digital and computer sciences, engineering sciences, sciences of life and land, as well as language topics, with our partner Studyrama. And for Monday’s topics, it’s over here.

HGGSP’s Monday Topic (History, Geography and Political Science)

Humanity, Literature and Philosophy (HLP)

The subject of mathematics

The subject of physics-chemistry

The subject of economics and social sciences

The subject of computer science

The subject of engineering science

The subject of science and life of the earth

Subjects of foreign languages, literature and culture

The subjects of the technological sectors

STL

STI2D

STMG

STD2A