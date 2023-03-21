They maintain assets of the bullish trend funds in February

At the end of February 2023, the net assets of investment funds in Mexico maintain an upward trend, despite the uncertainty that exists in the market, in annual comparison they obtained an annual growth of 4.37%, standing at 2,894 billion pesos, distributed in 623 funds, according to data reported by the Mexican Association of Stock Market Institutions (AMIB).

Likewise, in its monthly comparison, assets grew 0.55% from the 2.878 trillion reported in January 2023 and exceeding the bumps registered during 2022, mainly in September and December.

It should be noted that the funds in debt instruments continue with the highest percentage since they manage 74.66% of the total assets of the investment funds registered in February.

Operators

The managers that continue with the highest volume of assets are BBVA with 661,928,937 million pesos, followed by BlackRock, which has 562,411,473 million pesos in assets, and in third place is the operator SAM with 285,365,133 million, among the three the 52nd is concentrated. % From the market.

Among the 30 fund managers that operate the market, the ones that concentrate the largest number of funds are: SAM with 60, BBVA with 54, Actinver with 53 and GBM with 47.

Finally, the AMIB reports that the operators with the lowest volume of assets continue to be: BTG Pactual (360,300 million pesos), Finamex (472,934 million pesos) and Afirme (3,572,463 million pesos).