The driver of a heavy unit used to transport construction material, in cancunwas in charge of causing an accident that ended the life of one person and injured two more on José López Portillo avenue.

The accident occurred at the entrance to the El Ramonal subdivision, where the driver of a tipper collided with a vehicle small, that inside there were three people, of whom one lost his life, it is Jorge DC, 43 years old, by trade, tinted cars and two more who said their names were JDC and GEC

Elements of the Municipal Traffic Policefollowed by an ambulance and later fire personnel, who helped rescue the victims and the State Attorney General’s Office, they raised the body of the deceased.

Reckless dump truck kills one and injures 2 in Cancun



According to experts from TransitIt was the fault of the dump truck that was circulating in one of the lanes but when it changed direction it did not take the distance into account and that a Nissan Tiida model car was coming, impacting and dragging several teachers.

When the person responsible saw what he did, he got out of the unit and escaped in an unknown direction. What they did confirm is that he ran away from the area and despite the authorities’ operations, they were unable to find the alleged culprit.

The injured people were transferred to the general hospital of Cancun, Jesús Kúmate Rodríguez to be treated and medically evaluated, it is said that the health status of both people was reported as stable, but under observation.