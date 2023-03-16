The electoral calendar was made official: when are the national elections?

The National Electoral Chamber made official this Thursday the electoral schedule of the next national elections, through the Extraordinary Agreement No. 35/23. On August 13 will be the PASO (Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primaries) and on October 22 the general elections, previously the Mandatory Presidential Debates will be held on October 1 and October 8.

In addition, in the event that none of the presidential candidates reaches 45% of the votes, or 40% with a difference of 10 points from the second, the ballotage will be held within 30 days after the general election, as it is established in article 96 of the National Constitution. November 19 is the stipulated date in case there is a second round and previously, on November 12, the presidential debate should be held.

Meanwhile, the consultation of the registers, the recognition of electoral alliances and the terms of the electoral campaign.

– April 25 will be the closing of the provisional registers.

– On May 5 the publication of the same.

– May 19 is the deadline to make the corresponding claim in the event that any data in the register is erroneous or it is necessary to request the deregistration of deceased.

– On June 14, the deadline for the presentation of electoral alliances will expire.

– On June 24, the deadline for the presentation of lists of pre-candidates will expire.

What is chosen in 2023?

In the national elections, the president and vice president of the Nation, 130 national deputies and 24 national senators will be elected.

The provinces that will renew 24 of the 72 seats in the Senate are: Province of Buenos Aires, Formosa, Jujuy, Misiones, La Rioja, San Luis, San Juan and Santa Cruz.

Meanwhile, in the Chamber of Deputies the following will be renewed: 35 seats for the Province of Buenos Aires, 12 for the City of Buenos Aires, 10 for Santa Fe, 9 for Córdoba and 5 for Mendoza and Tucumán. Meanwhile, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Misiones, Salta and Santiago del Estero will elect four new deputies; Chaco, Chubut, Formosa, Jujuy, La Rioja, Rio Negro, San Juan and Tierra del Fuego, three, and Catamarca, La Pampa, Neuquén, Santa Cruz and San Luis, two.

In addition, in 21 provinces a candidate for governor is elected -Corrientes and Santiago del Estero renewed authorities in 2021-, and the Head of Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will also be voted on.

There are 15 provinces that decided to split their national elections, among them are La Pampa, Neuquén, San Juan, Salta, Tucumán, Tierra del Fuego, Mendoza, San Luis, Santa Fe, Chaco, Río Negro, Misiones, Jujuy, La Rioja and Corrientes. While another 9 have not yet confirmed their electoral calendar: CABA, Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Formosa, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Santiago del Estero, Santa Cruz and Chubut.