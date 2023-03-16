Pedro Castillo’s lawyer held a meeting with Gustavo Petro in Colombia

Gustavo Petro has been one of the staunchest defenders of Pedro Castillo During the last months. In each intervention, the president of Colombia He has expressed the same thesis as his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO)who points out that the former head of state is unjustly in jail despite having committed a failed coup on December 7 of last year.
For that reason, he has no problem meeting with Castillo’s lawyers.
This Thursday a tweet from Petro surprised, who reported that he received in the Palace of Narino in Bogota to one of the legal defenders of the former Peruvian president. It is the Argentine lawyer Guido Croxattowho works hand in hand with the former judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, Eugenio Zaffaroniin the international defense of Castillo Terrones.
“I meet with Guido Croxatto, lawyer for the president of Peru Pedro Castillo. Croxatto with Zaffaroni, both Argentines, are part of the current that guarantees the basic right for a democracy,” wrote the Colombian president who still recognizes the Cajamarca professor as the highest authority in the country despite the fact that Dina Boluarte has the reins of Executive.
Due to the successive judicial defeats in the domestic jurisdiction, Castillo’s lawyers sought foreign experts to try to take the case to international instances. In this way, they opted for a new path that would allow him to be released from the 18 months of preventive detention that he was given for the frustrated self-coup of December 2022 when he wanted to unconstitutionally close the Parliament and capture different autonomous institutions such as the National Prosecutor’s Office and the Power of attorney.
On this stage, the figure of former judge Eugenio Zaffaroni came out to carve. On February 3 it was learned that he visited Castillo in the prison of Barbadillo. In a photo released by Canal N, he can be seen entering the penitentiary establishment of tie together with the suspended congressman Passion Davila and the lawyer Eduardo Pachas. It was also observed Guido Croxatto.
On that occasion, former Prime Minister Juan Jimenez pointed out that this is a very famous lawyer who has been a magistrate and close to the Government of Alberto Fernandez in Argentina.
“Surely it is there because there is an international strategy for the defense of former President Castillo. I do not have the written proof, but everything makes one think, ”he said. Furthermore, he added: “It is no coincidence that zaffaroni be here in Peru and be in Barbadillo. That is very clear”.
Indeed, the newspaper The Republic had published an interview