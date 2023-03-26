Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Haaland, Ibrahimovic, Tuchel and more...

We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market, from City’s fear with Haaland, to Ibrahimovic’s desire to continue, going through the last hour on the Bayern Munich bench:
the sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thanipresident of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), reviewed his second offer, submitted on Wednesday.
There are rumors about a possible arrival of Mbappé at United after this operation.
“Stay here, don’t go!”: was what the Barcelona players told him when he went down to congratulate them in the locker room after El Clásico as reported by AS.
As reported by the British newspaper The Sun, City wants to divert interest from Real Madrid by raising the Norwegian’s salary. Right now he charges 22 million euros a year and they want to raise this amount to 30.
“That was in January, I was close to Barça. I want to play. As a footballer you don’t want to sit on the bench. For me it is important to play. I am young, I am only 20 years old. I have spoken with the club and they both know what is required It’s frustrating,” the United footballer said after being asked.
“I can’t be bothered by the transfer rumors because they’re not true. Now I’m focusing on the team and the Champions Leagueinstead of that kind of nonsense,” declared Kim Min Jae about the supposed interest of the PremierLeague.
”Yes, it’s true that Hansi Flick wanted to sign me for Bayern three years ago. We spoke on the phone when I was still in Turin. In the end it wasn’t like that and I went to Dortmund,” he confessed at the selection break.
”The situation in which Julian left the team gives us the chance to win the title in all three competitions and we have to exploit it. Of course, there are also risks involved. But we love the pressure and stress.”
I want to continue playing football, of course if I feel good this is my priority. I feel very good at Milan, if they want me to stay I’m happy. I am available” confirmed the Swede.
Tottenham want to end their relationship with Conte and it seems that the dismissal of Nagelsmann opens a new path. The British newspaper Daily Mail ensures that the German coach is now the number one priority for the London club to replace Conte in charge.
“There are strikers in Italy and they are in shape, trust me. Regret is the feeling of those who regularly don’t learn their lesson and arrive once it’s all over. Or they just never get there,” said Mario Balotelli.