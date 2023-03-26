Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Haaland, Ibrahimovic, Tuchel and more...

Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Haaland, Ibrahimovic, Tuchel and more…

Leave a Comment / Sports / By / March 26, 2023

We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market, from City’s fear with Haaland, to Ibrahimovic’s desire to continue, going through the last hour on the Bayern Munich bench:

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CRYSTAL PALACE

Manchester UNited / PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

the sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thanipresident of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), reviewed his second offer, submitted on Wednesday.

There are rumors about a possible arrival of Mbappé at United after this operation.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/GettyImages

“Stay here, don’t go!”: was what the Barcelona players told him when he went down to congratulate them in the locker room after El Clásico as reported by AS.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland / Alex Livesey – Danehouse/GettyImages

As reported by the British newspaper The Sun, City wants to divert interest from Real Madrid by raising the Norwegian’s salary. Right now he charges 22 million euros a year and they want to raise this amount to 30.

Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga / Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages

“That was in January, I was close to Barça. I want to play. As a footballer you don’t want to sit on the bench. For me it is important to play. I am young, I am only 20 years old. I have spoken with the club and they both know what is required It’s frustrating,” the United footballer said after being asked.

Kim Min Jae

Kim Min-Jae / Ivan Romano/GettyImages

“I can’t be bothered by the transfer rumors because they’re not true. Now I’m focusing on the team and the Champions Leagueinstead of that kind of nonsense,” declared Kim Min Jae about the supposed interest of the PremierLeague.

Emre Can

Emre Can / Boris Streubel/GettyImages

”Yes, it’s true that Hansi Flick wanted to sign me for Bayern three years ago. We spoke on the phone when I was still in Turin. In the end it wasn’t like that and I went to Dortmund,” he confessed at the selection break.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel / Stefan Matzke – sampics/GettyImages

”The situation in which Julian left the team gives us the chance to win the title in all three competitions and we have to exploit it. Of course, there are also risks involved. But we love the pressure and stress.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic / Linnea Rheborg/GettyImages

I want to continue playing football, of course if I feel good this is my priority. I feel very good at Milan, if they want me to stay I’m happy. I am available” confirmed the Swede.

FBL GER BUNDESLIGA LEVERKUSEN BAYERN MUNICH

Nagelsmann / INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

Tottenham want to end their relationship with Conte and it seems that the dismissal of Nagelsmann opens a new path. The British newspaper Daily Mail ensures that the German coach is now the number one priority for the London club to replace Conte in charge.

Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli / Ivan Romano/GettyImages

“There are strikers in Italy and they are in shape, trust me. Regret is the feeling of those who regularly don’t learn their lesson and arrive once it’s all over. Or they just never get there,” said Mario Balotelli.

