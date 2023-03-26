EdF: Lizarazu refuses to ignite, but...

After the 2022 World Cup, the French team launched a new era with a victory over the Netherlands (4-0) on Friday in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Without getting too excited, the consultant from Tlfoot Bixente Lizarazu nevertheless distributed the good points among the Blues.

“Very good back to school. A determined team, very focused and we feel that the framework, set by Didier Deschamps, is still there. There was the will to start well. Afterwards, we must not go too fast. We are in a world where everything goes very quickly, but if we miss against Ireland we will say quite the opposite. But there is really something positive, “said the former French left-back on Sunday.

See you Monday in Ireland to confirm.