Tottenham: Basket from Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi is unlikely to succeed Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur. According to a report by the portal ‘TEAMtalk’, Brighton & Hove Albion are not interested in letting the 43-year-old go. The Seagulls want to keep the Italian for as long as possible. With Brighton, De Zerbi is in a strong seventh place in the Premier League.

Continue below the ad

The Spurs are also looking to the Bundesliga in their search for a new coach. Both Oliver Glasner and Julian Nagelsmann are among the promising candidates. Tottenham are particularly interested in the former Bayern Munich coach.

reading tip

Nagelsmann: Or is it Real Madrid?