Richard Jensen is as surprised as everyone else about the rapid entry into the national team: “Pretty surreal to speculate about starting in the European Championship qualifiers”

How do you sum up ten months that changed football life completely? It is unreal to stand and speculate about starting in EC qualifying matches, says Richard Jensen to Yle Sporten.

Last year, the Finnish national football team won only two matches. Both times Montenegro was the opposition – and both times Richard Jensen played in defence.

It has almost been ten months since Jensen made his debut in the national team. His seventh international match was by far the toughest, Denmark at the Park in Copenhagen.

The left-footed centre-back had to substitute as a left-back and had a tough time against, among others, Benfica’s offensive full-back Alexander Bah. In the end, Jensen was also forced to step down.

Union captain Markku Kanerva expressed concern for Jensen and Robin Lod after the qualifying start, but both went with the national team to Belfast and Sunday’s European Championship qualifier against Northern Ireland.

Thus, Jensen should at least be available for games, and he admits that the journey to a place in the national team’s starting eleven has gone quickly.

– That is an objective fact. For a long time it felt like I was stomping on the spot, but then the path opened up in the middle of everything to the national team. I hardly had time to think but was thrown into the deep part of the pool and then it was just a matter of swimming.

– Would I have believed this a year ago? Everyone knows the answer to that question. It had felt quite surreal that the day before an away match against Denmark, I was speculating whether I would start. I am very proud of this.

Fight against relegation this spring

The road has been quite bumpy and crooked. Last autumn, he told about the setbacks in Sportliv, but after stagnating in the Dutch second division, he is now a regular in the Polish league team Górnik Zabrze.

– The Polish league has been an appropriate step for me. I was a bit lucky as I was out of contract this summer and could go wherever I wanted. It opened doors.



The spring season will be a battle to avoid relegation. Right now, Górnik Zabrze is just above the line.

– Bad results eat away at you and the club is in a difficult position. The victory we took before the national team break was very nice.

Many posts to expect

It remains to be seen if Jensen will get the chance as Finland continues the European Championship qualifier away to Northern Ireland. Markku Kanerva does not have the luxury of being able to pick and choose between the options, but it is a given that Finland must defend its own penalty area better.

– We are aware that Northern Ireland wants to hit even more balls into the penalty area. We have to be stronger in the duels and be closer to the opponents, says centre-back Leo Väisänen.

Kanerva emphasizes classic British play when describing Northern Ireland.

– They are physical, strong duel players. When they get the chance to send the ball into the penalty area, they do it and they fill up with many players. It will be a challenge for us, especially when they play at home.





Captain Craig Cathcart and new national team captain Michael O’Neill want to distance Finland early in the European Championship qualifiers. Bild: Presseye/INPHO/Shutterstock/All Over Press Northern Ireland Men’s National Football Team,Michael O’Neill,Craig Cathcart

With one exception, Northern Ireland’s players are in British club teams, but this is not a squad filled with Premier League professionals. In Thursday’s starting line-up there were six Championship players, three League One players, Shea Charles from Manchester City’s academy and Newcastle’s Jamal Lewis.

According to Kanerva, it is important for Finland to punish Nordirland i omställningna.

– They play with three centre-backs and lift their wing-backs high. Behind them there are surfaces to exploit on the edges. Taking care of them quickly before they get down to a low block is A and O.

– In general, we need to sharpen up our passing game. We were too careless with both passes and receptions against Denmark.

Northern Ireland-Finland kicks off at 9.45pm tonight and Yle broadcasts live on TV2 and on Arenan.