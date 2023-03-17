Colo Colo Femenino has a date and time for its debut in the 2023 National Championship

Colo Colo Femenino will begin its path to defend the title by visiting Cobresal. Those of Luis Mena are ready for their premiere.

Colo Colo Femenino prepares the last details to make its debut in the 2023 National Championship. Las Albas will face Cobresal for the first date of the National Tournament, where the main objective will be to revalidate the title achieved in 2022 after defeating Universidad de Chile in Viña from sea.

After the preseason, where he held two friendly matchesthe first in the south against the Punta Arenas team and the second in Peru, a country where they were invited by Alianza Lima for the Blue and White Night and which ended with a three-nil victory for the Eternal Champions. Those directed by Mena refine the last details to officially start the 2023 season.

The National Championship confirmed this Friday when the debut of the current monarchs of women’s soccer will take place. So, Colo Colo will debut next Sunday March 26 from 11 a.m. in the Municipality of Puente Alto in front of Cobresal.

Although the date and time was confirmed by the Chilean Championship, It is not yet known what the transmission for said meeting will be like or the sale of tickets, that have to be informed by the local squad. It is expected that in the next few days there will be information on how to watch the match between Mineras and Albas.

After the duel against the northern squad, the Cacique Femenino will face each other for the second date of the National Championship against Deportes Iquique, duel that will take place the first weekend of April and at home.