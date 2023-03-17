Millionaire prizes! The amounts that the Copa Libertadores will distribute in each phase

Colo Colo will begin to play the Copa Libertadores from the group stage, this for being the current monarch of national soccer. The Albos will receive a millionaire prize just for starting from the indicated phase.

Colo Colo is preparing to play the ninth date of the 2023 National Championship. Gusatvo Quinteros’ men will face Cobresal in El Salvador, where they will seek to add three again with the aim of not losing track of the Tournament leader. Of course, the Cacique also looks askance at what will happen in the draw for the Copa Libertadores.

Conmebol informed about the prizes that it will distribute this year for the participation of each of the clubs. So, Colo Colo. Just for the fact of playing the six games that correspond to the group stage, he will pocket $3,000,000 dollars. Also, in this round, For each victory that the Colocolino team achieves, $300,000 dollars will be added.

In turn from the Round of 16 and as the different phases go by, the economic prize will increase. In this way, for playing the round of the 16 best, each club will collect $1,250,000 dollars. In Quarterfinals and Semifinals, the prize will be $1,700,000 and $2,300,000 of North American currency respectively.

The grand prize will be the two teams that are disputing the final of the South American international tournament. In this stage, the runner-up will take the sum of $7,000,000 dollars, while the monarch of this new edition will be paid $18,000,000 dollars.

In this way, and adding to what was granted in the previous phases, Conmebol will distribute a total sum of $207,800,000 dollars this year, which will mean an increase of 21% compared to the year 2022.

The prizes that the Copa Libertadores 2023 will distribute

Let’s remember, that Colo Colo will meet its international rivals for this 2023 edition on March 27the day on which the draw for the Copa Libertadores takes place.