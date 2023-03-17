Anything else? The conditions that Messi would put to renew with PSG

Each transfer market It is crazy to know where this or that one will play, if they will renew the other or not, etc. But without a doubt the most important player on the radar of all these bickering is Lionel Messi and his renewal (or not) with PSG.

Lionel Messi arrived at PSG in 2021 for two years, which implies that if the renewal does not come, will leave Paris this summer. For this reason, there is already talk of some conditions that the Argentine would be putting to stay one or two more seasons.

Messi’s conditions for his renewal with PSG/Getty

The renewal of Lionel Messi with PSG is in limbo

It is not for less, we talk about what for many is already the best footballer in history after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Having Lionel Messi in their ranks would be the dream of almost every club on the planet, but PSG could decide not to keep him.

The new failure in the Champions League (by falling against Bayern and earning several jokes) opened the possibility of put an end to the trident Mbappé, Messi, Neymar. Al PSG only interested in winning orejona And maybe it’s time to try new blood.

In addition there are the Multi-million dollar offers from clubs like Inter Miami of the MLS, or Al Hilal and Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia to meet him again with CR7. the joke is that Messi’s renewal with PSG is not guaranteed.

The conditions that the Argentine would put to continue in Paris

These days could be crucial to know whether or not an agreement is reached for the renewal of Messi with PSG. local media like RMC Sport they already handle the conditions that the world champion would be putting to continue in Paris… and the club would not like the idea at all.

Of start Messi would ask to charge the same as Kylian Mbappéwhich would imply increase his salary between 17 and 22 million dollars more per year.

what was said, PSG He is rethinking whether he should keep his stars despite the fact that they have not been able to win the Champions League -above all because with Messi they have not passed the round of 16—. If you were the owner of the club, would you accept such a condition for your renewal?

The other An important point of Messi’s conditions for his renewal with PSG would be the type of contract. Two options are handled: activate the additional year agreed in the first contract, or sign a new one for one year with an option for an additional one. With the first alternative, the salary increase would be almost impossible or very low.

We do not know where this will end, what is a fact is that the Messi’s future will continue to give a lot of material to talk about, analyze and try to guess Where will he play next season?

