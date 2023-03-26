After submission: Flick praises DFB newcomer Wolf

Hansi Flick is full of praise for Marius Wolf. With regard to the right-back from Borussia Dortmund, the national coach said after the victory over Peru (2-0): “Both full-backs did very well today and brought a lot of momentum to the wings. Both of them often crossed, but of course you are judged by the number of goals scored, and that’s where Marius Wolf has that extra point today.”

Continue below the ad

Background: Dortmund prepared Niclas Füllkrug (30) to make it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a cross. Wolf, who celebrated his DFB debut yesterday evening, was also for FT one of the best players on the pitch and received a score of 7.7. If the 27-year-old continues to perform well in the DFB jersey, he could possibly solve Flick’s right-back problem.

reading tip

BVB: Is Schlotterbeck out?