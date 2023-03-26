BVB: Is Schlotterbeck out?

Hansi Flick commented on Nico Schlotterbeck’s (23) injury. Following yesterday’s international match against Peru (2-0), the national coach said in a media round: “I just went to see him and he said everything was fine. He’s a bit tense, but otherwise everything is fine.”

To explain: The central defender from Borussia Dortmund had to be substituted in the 86th minute. His left thigh was bandaged beforehand. However, the Dortmund player was able to leave the field on his own. A failure would be particularly bitter for the black and yellow, Schlotterbeck has been in the starting XI in all 25 Bundesliga games so far this season.

