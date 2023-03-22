Coach earthquake in Porto | Rabiot expects talks

Conceição threatens to resign

Coach earthquake at FC Porto. What happened? Review: After the Portuguese lost the Champions League in the round of 16 against Inter Milan, coach Sérgio Conceição explained that in view of the club’s financial problems, the lack of top transfers and the composition of the squad with “30 percent players from our second team” was no longer possible.

Porto President Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa fought back at an event last Monday. “It is not true that we have invested too little”, said the 85-year-old. Conceição responded promptly on Tuesday. Cecília Pedroto, wife of the late Porto coaching legend José Maria Pedroto, publicly praised the current coach via social media. Conceição then wrote: “Won with the support of true Porto fans. Whether with investments or not.” A shot towards Pinto da Costa. “Sergio’s Clear Message”, is now the headline ‘O Jogo’. The ‘Record’ knows even more. “Sergio threatens to leave”, it is emblazoned on the cover of the sports newspaper. exit open.

“Let’s talk about it, Juventus”

In Italy today, among other things, the future of Adrien Rabiot is at stake. The Frenchman’s contract with Juventus Turin is expiring, which is why Tuttosport, based in the northern Italian city, met him for an interview. “Stay here? Let’s talk about it, Juventus”, so the striking headline of the sports newspaper. In the interview itself, Rabiot explains: “In two months the season ends and then we will talk. I am relaxed. There is a possibility that I will leave, but also that I will extend it. I feel good here.”

English opposites

The English ‘Daily Mirror’ is poetic on its cover: “Southgate & Conte: A Tale of Two Coaches”. The focus is on the opposing starting positions of the two trainers. Gareth Southgate is on his first international break since the World Cup and has public support from one of his players. “Jack Grealish says he was ‘thrilled’ when Southgate decided to move on”put it the ‘Daily Mirror’.

Conte stands on the other hand, after his angry speech at the weekend “closer to sacking at Tottenham while Höjbjerg admits the players have no idea what he was upset about.” There seems to be a need for clarification.