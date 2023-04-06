Le migliori app per aggiungere sottotitoli ai video (Android e iOS) | mobile labs

In a historical period in which and social sfociano always più in the creation of video content, with Tik Tok that ormai la fa da padrone, and creator have always più l’esigenza di be able to modify and own contents in mobilità Its own mobile device, if for practicality it is because of the volte, not if there is a PC available immediately where you can edit and post video first online. The power of the current top gamma devices allows ormai to process some video content quickly, more Without the software giusto no si va da nessuna parte.

In this article, andremo quindi a vedere 5 migliori app for Android and iOS devices che vi aiuteranno ad insert i sottotitoli nei vostri video directly from smartphone and tablet.

La maggior parte dei Creator professionali insert i sottotitoli nei propri video in modo tale da render fruits and their own content to all without restrizoni, ma apply dei sottotitoli a mano spesso può risultare ostico, specie cuando il video dura parecchi minuti. A venirci incontro in this situation we bring a series of applications that automate the process of creating dei sottotitoli and ciutano a Generate it with the minimum effort, simply analyzing our voice. In molti casi, oltre to generate and sottotitoli, this app ci aiutano ad aggiungere uno stile accattivante con font ed effetti visivi di grande impatto and much other anchor.

AutoCap – automatic video cap

AutoCap is an application in degree of aggiungere fantastiche didascalie colorate all’interno dei vostri video. The app uses vocal recognition technology to generate and sottotitoli. With the free version you can generate fine at 5 minutes of sottotitoli, while with the paid version for gli abbonati fine at 10 minutes of video. The app offers 7 fantastic styles of animation of the text and the possibility of emphasizing the selected words in the text with different colors.

Cost: free / purchased in-app

Captioned: Automatic Subtitles

The Kaptioned application uses artificial intelligence for the rilevazione of the speech and the consequent generation of sottotitoli. With Captioned you can add the text, didascalie or titoli in any part of your video, changing the style and color of the text. The application is in degree of generating and subscribing in più lingue, allowing it to be positioned in various languages ​​all within the video in contemporanea.

Cost: free / purchased in-app

Zeemo: Captions & Subtitles

Zeemo is a complete video editor that is easy to use for mobile devices. This application will allow in little and simple click not only to generate and insert and your sottotitoli will effect many other editing operations as ad esempio aggiungere della musica or effectuare dei tagli. Also, Zeemo supports various languages ​​and will allow you to apply the translations to your sottotitoli in few and easy passages.

Cost: free / purchased in-app

Voicella – video auto subtitles

Voicella è un’application che vi permetterà di aggiungere sottotitoli ai vostri traducando il testo generato dalla traccia audio in ben 10 lingue tra cui inglese e russo nella versión free, e in ben oltre 90 altre lingue nella versión a pagamento. Process the interface of the app, you can also edit the text by selecting the font and color of the undersigned, so that you can share the final result directly with your social opinion.

Cost: free / purchased in-app

CapCut – Video Editor

CapCut is the official free video editor of Tik Tok for video creation and modification, versatile and easy to use. Currently it is one of the most famous and widespread applications for video editing on mobile devices. The application will allow you to assemble and your video by applying sottotitoli, stickers, music, effects to the grill and many others. Currently CapCut is one of the most complete editors available for editing on mobile. Sbloccando le funzioni a pagamento non avrete più bisogno di editare i vostri vídeo su PC, except rari almost.

Cost: free / purchased in-app