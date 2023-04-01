Leader: Eugenio Figueroa

Cargo:

Marketing Director of Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Express, Mexico and Central America.

LinkedIn:

figueroaeugenio

The positioning of digital strategies will be redefined through new technologies and the creative potential of experts.

Figueroa, with more than 14 years of experience, has led multiple areas within marketing. One of his most recognized achievements has been leading the digital transformation of General Motors in South America, as well as directing the communication strategy for Brazil and Argentina. , obtaining great results in the process of repositioning the brand.

“Today I am very happy to be in charge of Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Express, leading omnichannel brands in the retail industry in Mexico”

This trajectory has allowed him to realize that in recent years society and professionals have seen the need to change their consumption habits, so for him the way of communicating is increasingly relevant. For Eugenio Figueroa, not only “how and what” are important when it comes to issuing a message, but also “where and when”.

At present it is important to understand how the lives of customers are changing, so for him it is relevant to be able to react immediately to the needs of consumers, in order to thus position himself as a strategic ally for society by through their services.

“Connecting organically is undoubtedly another relevant point, that is, seeking a more strategic approach to our client and providing a pleasant user experience”

Figueroa warned that the personalization of experiences is an increasingly effective way to connect with consumers, “if we dedicate ourselves to knowing the profiles of our clients in depth, we will have valuable information that we can use to provide better service and know in what moment to strengthen the relationship, always based on their needs”, because for modern consumers, the personalized shopping experience is a definitive factor when it comes to generating loyalty, thanks to the fact that consumers have become increasingly demanding in the face of acting the brands, counting on the digital conversation, to expose all kinds of experiences.

“In recent years we have seen how our client has been changing and that the pandemic has been a watershed in the retail industry and the way we relate to the client”

And precisely this need to generate relationships has made brands integrate new technologies and digital innovations into their activities, however, for Eugenio Figueroa these are still not enough, for which he pointed out that it is thanks to his past in digital marketing and currently in Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Express, that the best way to generate digital positioning is by being analytical, because that way companies will have the ability to make better decisions to meet business objectives.

Figueroa concluded that creativity continues to be a key element for the development of any positioning strategy within the taste of consumers and that whoever “best masters the world of ideas” will achieve a greater connection with their audience, which is why it is important Embrace the idea that we are constantly changing and that we must be aware of these changes in order to adapt our strategies as quickly as possible.