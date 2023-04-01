The results of ROH Supercard of Honor 2023

Consigned to the archives of the 2023 edition Supercard of Honor, the PPV is very important for ROH. The expectations are not state of use and the athletes have guaranteed the public a great spectacle that has obtained the basis for the future of the company. Ecco i risultati completi dello show.

The results of ROH Supercard of Honor

AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo Del Vikingo (C) batte Komander

The PPV does open with a five-star match in full wrestling style that has seen a sequence of adrenaline and folli, with the canonical 630 of El Hijo Del Vikingo all within the ring. A vincere è stato proprio il campione in carica, meritandosi i grandi applausi del publico.

ROH Six-Man Championship: The Embassy (C) batte Metalik, AR Fox & Blake Christian

Another confirms title for The Embassy that obtains the victory thanks to a piledriver by Brian Cage ai danni di Metalik. In this fact, the physical difference between the two teams is fatta sentire.

ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (C) batte Yuka Sakazaki

Athena (ex Ember Moon in WWE) will see her ideal size in ROH without winning the title. At Supercard of Honor she is the protagonist of a very physical and hard match against the Giapponese wrestler, confirming her champion thanks to Oh Face.

ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe (C) batting Mark Briscoe

An incredible match, forse tra i migliori in the race of Mark Briscoe, without dubbio dedicated to the memory of compianto brother Jay. Despite the tenacity and determination shown, Mark is dovuto to surrender to a manovra di sottomissione del campione che costretto l’arbitro a chiamare la chiusura della countess. At the end of the match, però, i due si sono scambiati una stretta di mano in segno di rispetto reciproco.

Daniel Garcia vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

A giovane in rampa di lancio (so 24 years old) against a legendary nonchè veteran of giapponese pro-wrestling. Nonostante Garcia had a good dominance of the match all the way to the victory of Tanahashi’s own state, showing from now on the spirit of an indomitable warrior.

“Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match for the ROH Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros battono Aussie Open, Top Flight, LFI & The Kingdom

An other sensational match to declare the new champions of the ROH cup, residing vacant with Jay Briscoe’s side. A vincere sono stati i Lucha Bros che nel post match have congratulated Mark Briscoe and degli FTR. Sin per l’infortunio alla gamba rimediato da Dante Martin dopo essersi beccato un canadian destroyer dalla scala su quattro tavoli (una delle manovre più folli del match).

ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata batte Wheeler Yuta (C)

Also, in this case, if one dealt with a young man and a veteran, but the post in the canopy was very high. Wheeler Yuta has commanded a good part of the match, but he has dovuto hit the patented running kick of the Japanese wrestler. Shibata is quindi ventato for the first time in the ROH Pure Champion race.

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (C) bats Eddie Kingston

It was the most important match of Eddie Kingston’s career. A personal fate, a rivalry started 15 years ago and forse mai concluded. Eddie has tried tutte to win the match, but to confirm the campione is Claudio Castagnoli again. In the post match the svizzero, aiutato da Wheeler Yuta, has inferred his poor Eddie but in his help he arrived Shibata.

Dove vedere Supercard of Honor

If not seven laughed to keep it in direct, the new PPV of the Ring of Honor is visible in differita her piattaforma di streaming FITE.TV at the price of 19.99 dollars.