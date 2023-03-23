Learn about the Inclusive Card in CDMX and how to process it

In order that the people who have a disability have fewer problems when carrying out various procedures, the government of the Mexico City will give the Inclusive Card and Single Window with which they will shorten the times in the attention and when doing different processes.

This Single Window and Inclusive Card will serve so that the people who live in the CDMX and who have a disability do not carry unnecessary documents with them that they may have stored in the plastic and this is free.

This Single Window and Inclusive Card can be used from the end of April in metro validators and in May throughout the city's transport network.

Advantages of the Inclusive Card

This card expedites procedures for citizens with disabilities



An advantage of this card is access to the Mexico City transportation system, and apart from that it has other benefits, which are:

Regularize government procedures

Different discounts on predial and water payment

Not having to carry all the documents on your person when doing paperwork

How to process the Inclusive Card?

A health certificate is required to process it



The steps to follow in order to have the Inclusive Card are

First you must have on hand the certificate of disability granted by public or private health centers.

Then you must enter your CDMX Key account at the following link, in case you do not have it, register to digitize all your data.

Then you can fill in your information and finally go through the card in one of the Single Windows for people with disabilities.

This card is unique and non-transferable, so only the person with a disability can use it, and it is hoped that with it, the applicants will speed up the different procedures because they will not have to carry the physical documents with them and it will make the time for these faster. reduce from 40 to 21 days.

