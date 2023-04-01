A dream: the incredible house where Catherine Fulop and Ova Sabatini live

At 58 years old, Catherine Fulop He is more than happy for his personal and work present. In addition to being the face of several brands, she is part of “El Club del Moro”, a radio cycle of La 100 together with Santiago del Moro, Maju Lozano and other staff. A few days ago, she was celebrating at the Monumental Stadium with her entire family and with the exception of Oriana the victory of the Argentine National Team against Panama, supporting Paulo Dybala, her son-in-law.

However, something that fans of Catherine Fulop It is when the Venezuelan actress and model shares part of her luxurious property in Pilar and the different activities she does there with her family.

As could be seen on their social networks, the actress Catherine Fulop She lives in a luxurious property in Pilar, one of the most exclusive places in the province of Buenos Aires, and lives there with her husband, Ova Sabatini, with whom she had two daughters, Oriana and Tiziana. The house has a beautiful landscape and trees that decorate the place, as well as a huge pool.

Catherine Fulop.

One of the most special sectors of the house for the famous is undoubtedly their own gym that they have on the property, since both are very passionate about leading a healthy and active lifestyle, and sports are part of that.

The lace has a luxurious and dream bathroom for anyone.

as shown Catherine On his social network, the house has a fully equipped kitchen, with a black ceramic island and white built-in cabinets. The property has a large gallery with a grill, where celebrities invite friends and family and have a great time. Without a doubt, a dream house.

The family gathering to support Dybala, Oriana’s boyfriend

“And today the National Team played again,” he wrote Catherine Fulop in an Instagram post, when he was very happy on the River Plate stadium field with his friends, including Tiziana and her partner, in support of the entire Argentine National Team, but above all his son-in-law, Paulo Dybala.

Catherine and Ova with their daughter, Tiziana, and other friends.

Dybala and Oriana Sabatini have been living in Italy for some years and that is why they do not see each other often. Catherine and Ova. Recently, the players came to Argentina and Catherine took the opportunity to share with her son-in-law, despite the fact that Oriana could not be present.