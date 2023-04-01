Conflict breaks out at Frisco mining; lay off workers

A strong conflict broke out at the Frisco mining company in San Francisco Del Oro, outside the facilities 90 employees demonstrated who were fired, they allege without justification.

They accused the representative of the company of blackmailing, because under the threat that the Frisco mining company would close if they do not sign the resignation, they want everyone to accept the settlement that is being given.

The demonstrators demanded that the representative of the general secretary of the union intervene to reach an immediate solution to this situation.

The union’s general secretary tried to talk with the company representatives, however, entry into the facilities was not allowed.

It should be noted that units from the South Zone Prosecutor’s Office as well as from the National Guard arrived at the place, the latter entered the company and after several minutes inside they withdrew from the place.

At the beginning of the week the dismissal of 40 workers was confirmed but unfortunately the number has already increased to 90, for which reason the protesters assured that until their problem is solved they will remain in the income of the company owned by Carlos Slim.