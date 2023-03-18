“Leave me alone”: Yalitza Aparicio gives a message of self-esteem to her followers

Through social networks, Yalitza Aparicio shared with his followers a video where he shares how he feels at this moment in his life, reflecting a great message from self-esteem.

The actress, who is currently dabbling in the cinema from production, launched a video to TiTok in which she is proud of her triumphs accompanied by the rhythm of Selena Quintanilla.

The famous Oaxacan In addition, he took the opportunity to show off a flirtatious look, which he will surely pose in some of his next publications for networks.

With a message of self-love Yalitza Aparicio shows off her style on TikTok

With the music of “Como la flor”, the actress and producer shared a clip expressing that in He is currently extremely happy with what happens with his life and his new projects.

“And yes, if you see me happy, leave me alone, because I really deserve it,” he expresses himself in the video.

Given this, her followers did not hesitate to send her messages of admiration, complimenting her beauty and also pointing out that she is a source of pride for the country.

What is the name of Yalitza Aparicio’s short film?

This is the famous short starring Yalitza Aparicio



After rising to fame in the movie Roma, Yalitza has continued to participate in more film projects, one of the most recent is the short film Sweatshop Girl.

This new work, which is directed by Selma Cervantes, has had great relevance and was part of the selection of the Sundance Film Festival this 2023.

