Leclerc dominates the last day of preseason testing in Formula 1

SAKHIR.- The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) set the best time on the third and final day of preseason testing Formula 1 this Friday in Bahrain, ahead of the Mercedes of Briton George Russell.

At the wheel of his modest Sauber, the Chinese Zhou Guanyu completed the ‘Top 3’ of this last day of testing before the first Grand Prix of the new season, on March 2 at the Sakhir circuit, where these pre-season tests took place. .

The current triple world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) had the fourth best time of the day, ahead of the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls), fifth.

This classification has a very relative value because among the drivers who were faster this Friday, Verstappen opted for less soft tires, and therefore less fast in a lap compared to those of his competitors.

verspokewinsrpint.jpg Dutch Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen races in the Sprint at the José Carlos Pace road course, also known as Interlagos, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 4, 2023, ahead of the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix. AFP / DOUGLAS MAGNO

Verstappen had been largely dominant on the first day of testing, on Wednesday, and on Thursday he did not circulate, allowing his teammate Sergio Pérez to test the Red Bull, who was then second of the day, only surpassed by the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari).

This Friday, Sainz Jr. presented the ninth best time and ‘Checo’ Pérez the tenth.

Each team has a single car for these pre-season tests, an appetizer before F1 raises the curtain on the same stage.

Classification at the end of the third day in Formula 1:

1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) in 1:30.322 (74 laps)

2. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) a +0.046 (67)

3. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) +0.325 (85)

4. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) +0.433 (66)

5. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Racing Bulls) +0.453 (53)

6. Alex Albon (THA/Williams) +0.662 (121)

7. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) +0.708 (91)

8. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) +0.837 (75)

9. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) +0.925 (71)

10. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull) +1,161 (53)

11. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) +1,364 (89)

12. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) +1.677 (49)

13. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) +1.716 (46)

14. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) +1,786 (20)

15. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) +1.827 (47)

16. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) +2,731 (80)

17. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) +2,757 (55)

18. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber) +3.206 (28)

19. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Racing Bulls) +6,693 (70)

