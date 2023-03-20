Lemon water: what’s the right way to take it? | metropolises

Mixing water with lemon is full of health benefits. She is able to provide a good dose of vitamin C and helps regulate blood and intestinal pH. It also collaborates in the digestive process and strengthening immunity.

Nutritionist Nara Oliveira, from Brasilia explains that lemon water is a powerful antioxidant. “The fruit is a source of vitamin C, considered excellent for fighting free radicals, which cause cell aging”, she points out.

The drink can be consumed daily, but the ideal is that the use is guided by a health professional. “The limit amount will depend on the patient’s diet and their physical conditions. However, a lemon unit with 300 ml of water is not harmful and brings the desired benefits, ”he says.

According to Nara, it is not necessary to limit the consumption of water with lemon only in the morning. The liquid can be taken 30 minutes before any meals. “The citric acid present in lemon will increase the secretion of gastric acids, facilitating digestion”, he says.

slimming

The nutritionist clarifies, however, that water with lemon does not promote weight loss. Nara reinforces that no food should be promoted to the status of “miraculous”. “The loss of kilos is a consequence of a food plan capable of promoting the caloric deficit, that is, it is necessary to spend more calories than to consume them”, she says.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.